Podcast | Cinema Marte Dum Tak: Masterful, or Mysoginistic?

This docu-series talks about the parallel line of cinema running beside mainstream Bollywood in the 80s and 90s.

Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
From the directors of B, C-Movies from the 90s. Cinema Marte Dum Tak takes you behind the scenes at the making of their films, starring J Neelam, Dilip Gulati, Vinod Talwar, and Kishan Shah.


This documentary series talks about the parallel line of cinema running beside mainstream Bollywood in the 80s and 90s. The popularity of these films in the Era had certain factors, one of them being sexual scenes that made these films popular.

Tune in to Pratikshya's review to find out, if these films were masterful, or misogynistic. 

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Topics:  Bollywood   Documentary   Movie Review 

