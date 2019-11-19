What Chinmayanand Rape Case Did to Shahjahanpur – And its People

Swami Chinmayanand – a powerful swami and political leader who is accused of rape and intimidation. What follows is an endless power play with counter-allegations of extortion and blackmail.

But, at the heart of the this controversy is a small town in Uttar Pradesh located between Lucknow and Bareilly – Shahjahanpur.

As the Allahabad High Court on Monday, 3 February, granted bail to the former Union Minister and BJP leader, listen to what the case did to Shahjahanpur.