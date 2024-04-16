ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast: Decoding the Visual Language of Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Imtiaz Ali didn't make 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Yes, you read it right. Stay tuned to find out why.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila', based on the life of the Punjabi singer. Going further than a general review, we dive deep into the visual language of the Netflix film, looking at how editor Aarti Bajaj and cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca created a complex portrait of an atist, without spelling out every little detail.

Watch till the end and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Camera: Ribhu Chaterjee, Gargee Sarkar

Video: The Quint

Music: BMG

