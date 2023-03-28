Podcast | 'Caught Out' Director Speaks on Match-Fixing, Azhar & Bookies
In this episode, we sit down with Supriya Sobti Gupta, the director of Caught Out, Netflix’s latest sports documentary. Gupta reveals interesting trivia from the making of the documentary as well as her revelations while investigating India’s biggest match-fixing scandal.
She also talks about the moral obligation she felt to dedicate the core of her story to the unsung heroes who dug deep into delivering the truth to the world, but who remain unnamed and unnoticed. Listen till the end to find out some questions she would ask the likes of Mohammed Azharuddin and MK Gupta.
