BulliBai: Did Police Inaction in 'Sulli Deals' Encourage A Repeated Offence?

Imagine waking up to a new year and finding yourself on sale. Your photograph has been used without your permission on an app where you're listed for an online auction.

That's exactly how more than 100 Muslim women in India were greeted on the morning of 1 January 2022.

Muslim women with significant social media following, including several activists and journalists, found themselves being auctioned off by anonymous accounts through a web page on GitHub called 'Bulli Bai'.

Screenshots shared by some of the targets show their photos and Twitter handles, and had the message 'Your Bulli Bai for the day.'