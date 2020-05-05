‘Bois Locker Room’ – New Incident But Same Old Rape Culture

'Bois Locker Room', a private Instagram group of young school boys from south Delhi, has caught people's attention for all the wrong reasons.

Screenshots of chats between boys of that group, some as young as 13, sharing morphed photos of teenage girls, making violent and explicit comments about their bodies, sharing gang raping fantasies, have gone viral on social media, raising concerns not only amongst parents and citizens but also leading to an FIR.

We have been here before, when the #MeToo movement took social media by storm roughly two years back, and broke the hard truth about how entrenched we are, as a society, in toxic masculinity, and rape culture. And now, we're back once again, reigniting those conversations and debates around misogyny, and rape culture, because of young school boys.

What is rape culture and how do locker room chats perpetuate it? How do we hit the balance between justice and changing attitudes in this incident? Tune in!