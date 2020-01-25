Of Prison Fetishes and Death Rows: Inside the Four Walls of Tihar
Tihar Jail is India’s largest prison complex and has not only held high profile prisoners but also been the scene of some controversial executions. And yet, there’s a lot we don’t know about what really goes on inside this high-security prison.
What kind of lives do prisoners lead inside the jail? What kind of a relationship do they share with jail authorities? And most importantly, what happens in an execution?
In this podcast, we catch up with Sunetra Choudhury and Sunil Sharma who give us a peek inside Tihar jail, its inmates, its rituals and executions in their book “Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer”.
Sunetra has been a journalist for many years and is currently the Political Editor for the Hindustan Times and the “confessions” that she writes about are Sunil Gupta’s own from his time in Tihar, where he was a jailer for 35 years.
In this podcast Gupta recalls the first day of his job when he bumped into none other than one of India’s most feared serial killer Charles Sobraj.
During his time in Tihar, Gupta also witnessed eight executions including those of terror convicts Afzal Guru and Yakub Memon and rapists Billa and Ranga. Much has been reported on these criminals and their cases and a lot is still being reported. For instance, recently, J&K DSP Davinder Singh, whom Afzal Guru had accused of torturing him in police custody and instructing him to help one of the Parliament attackers reach Delhi, was arrested in the company of militants.
“I am against death sentence. In our approach we believe in reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating a criminal into society. Executions are in contrast to this reformative approach. Plus, hangings are not bringing about the desired results,” he says.
In the coming days, India is about to conduct the hangings of the Nirbhaya rape and murder convicts who have already been handed their death warrants. The last hanging was five years back on 15 July 2015, when 1993 Mumbai Blasts convict Yakub Memon was controversially executed overnight.
The Nirbhaya gangrape case has dragged on for seven years and the perceived delay in justice has hardened attitudes of the public towards the criminals – whose brutal crime had already brought many citizens into the streets.
But will this book that brings forth a humane perspective into the lives of criminals help journalists to report better on such cases?
“I think one of the things that this book makes me learn and I hope for other journalists as well, is the importance of asking questions. In the Nirbhaya case, it was said that one of the main accused Ram Singh committed suicide in 2013. But now the Supreme Court has taken notice of the revelations brought by Sunil Gupta and Black Warrant which say that Ram Singh was murdered, based on clear facts. Why didn’t we ask to see the visceral reports then? Even now, it’s not too late to ask questions,” Sunetra says.
Tune in to this podcast, for the full interview with Sunetra Choudhury and Sunil Sharma who share anecdotes about prison superstitions, fetishes and the anatomy of an execution!
