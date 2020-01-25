Of Prison Fetishes and Death Rows: Inside the Four Walls of Tihar

In the coming days, India is about to conduct the hangings of the Nirbhaya rape and murder convicts who have already been handed their death warrants. The last hanging was five years back on 15 July 2015, when 1993 Mumbai Blasts convict Yakub Memon was controversially executed overnight.

The Nirbhaya gangrape case has dragged on for seven years and the perceived delay in justice has hardened attitudes of the public towards the criminals – whose brutal crime had already brought many citizens into the streets.

But will this book that brings forth a humane perspective into the lives of criminals help journalists to report better on such cases?

“I think one of the things that this book makes me learn and I hope for other journalists as well, is the importance of asking questions. In the Nirbhaya case, it was said that one of the main accused Ram Singh committed suicide in 2013. But now the Supreme Court has taken notice of the revelations brought by Sunil Gupta and Black Warrant which say that Ram Singh was murdered, based on clear facts. Why didn’t we ask to see the visceral reports then? Even now, it’s not too late to ask questions,” Sunetra says.

