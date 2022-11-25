ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Attend 'Bhediya' Screening
'Bhediya' starts Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya is all set to release soon. The film is producer Dinesh Vijan's third instalment in the horror-comedy universe after the 2018 film Stree and Janhvi Kapoor- starrer Roohi. Ahead of it's release, the makers had a screening for the film fraternity. From Shahid Kapoor to Jahnvi Kapoor, many were seen attending the screening.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon Bhediya
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×