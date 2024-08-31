ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Barzakh: A Bridge Between Two Worlds | Urdunama Podcast

Before we start, apologies for being MIA for the last two weeks. Fabeha and Musa have some news for you!

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
In this episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha Syed dives into the mystical world 'barzakh'. Often interpreted as the barrier or partition between the physical and spiritual realms, 'barzakh' carries deep significance in literature, philosophy, and spirituality.

Taking a cue from the Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer show, we explore its roots in Urdu poetry, and how it continues to resonate in contemporary discussions on love, heartbreak, and longing.

Check out more episodes of Urdunama here:

Topics:  fawad khan   Podcast   Urdu poetry 

