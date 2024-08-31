Barzakh: A Bridge Between Two Worlds | Urdunama Podcast

In this episode of 'Urdunama', Fabeha Syed dives into the mystical world 'barzakh'. Often interpreted as the barrier or partition between the physical and spiritual realms, 'barzakh' carries deep significance in literature, philosophy, and spirituality.

Taking a cue from the Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer show, we explore its roots in Urdu poetry, and how it continues to resonate in contemporary discussions on love, heartbreak, and longing.