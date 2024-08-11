Podcast | Why 'Barzakh' is Unlike Any Other Web Series: A Deep Dive

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', we dive into the enigmatic world of 'Barzakh', the new web series starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Salman Shahid. We explore the themes, religious imagery, and intricate storytelling that make this Indo-Pakistani co-production a unique viewing experience.

From spiritual metaphors to complex world-building, find out why this series demands more than just casual watching. Tune in for a spoiler-free guide to this intense narrative. Leave a comment if you'd like a full spoiler deep dive—12 chosen buzurgs might just make it happen!