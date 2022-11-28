Podcast: How Pakistan Assassinated Balwantrai Mehta, a Sitting CM|Siyasat
In this episode, Upendra talks about how Pakistan assassinated the sitting CM of Gujarat, Balwantrai Mehta in 1965.
The year was 1965. There was a war going on between India and Pakistan. An Indian helicopter flying around Bhuj in Gujarat was the target of a Pakistani fighter plane. Flight Lieutenant Bukhari and Flying Officer Kais Hussain sitting in the enemy country's fighter aircraft asked their command what to do with it, as it was a civilian helicopter. The answer that came from there and what Kais Hussain did after that has always become a stain on Pakistan's hem.
Sitting in the helicopter were the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Balwantrai Mehta, his wife Sarojben, a journalist, and three associates. Listen to Upendra narrate this story of a sitting Chief Minister's assassination.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Gujarat Podcast Gujarat Chief Minister
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.