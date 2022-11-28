ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: How Pakistan Assassinated Balwantrai Mehta, a Sitting CM|Siyasat

In this episode, Upendra talks about how Pakistan assassinated the sitting CM of Gujarat, Balwantrai Mehta in 1965.

Upendra Kumar
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The year was 1965. There was a war going on between India and Pakistan. An Indian helicopter flying around Bhuj in Gujarat was the target of a Pakistani fighter plane. Flight Lieutenant Bukhari and Flying Officer Kais Hussain sitting in the enemy country's fighter aircraft asked their command what to do with it, as it was a civilian helicopter. The answer that came from there and what Kais Hussain did after that has always become a stain on Pakistan's hem. 

Sitting in the helicopter were the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Balwantrai Mehta, his wife Sarojben, a journalist, and three associates. Listen to Upendra narrate this story of a sitting Chief Minister's assassination. 

Topics:  Gujarat   Podcast   Gujarat Chief Minister 

