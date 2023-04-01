Podcast | April Fools Day Special: Urdu Poetry And The World of 'Ahmaq'

Fools do rush in but that's what most of us do when hopelessly in love. In this episode, however, we don't essentially look at the fools or 'ahmaqs' who fall in love, but what it is that one does to be qualified as a fool.

Tune in as we read Saghar Khayyami's nazm, 'Alauddin ka Tarbooz' and Ahmad Hatib Siddiqui's nazm, 'Kaen Kaen Kawwa Ten Ten Mitthu'.