Big B Talks Mental Health: Effect of COVID Isolation On Patients

How can social and physical isolation impact our mental healths?

As mental health experts have warned from the start of the pandemic, a lack of communication with friends and family, losing social ties, physical distancing, and isolation — all the new norms of surviving today – is coming at a huge psychological cost.

In India where conversations on mental health still remain quite tight-lipped, Amitabh Bachchan, who's been admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital since 11 July after he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus, opened up about his struggle with his mental health during quarantine.

In his personal blog, he opened up about how it feels to "not see another human for weeks" because of the isolation. He wrote: