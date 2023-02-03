ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Review: Boomers Will Hate This Film

Was the 50-year-old filmmaker able to explore the complex nuances of young love? Tune in to find out!

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Anurag Kashyap has claimed in all the interviews that this is a 'Gen-Z' film. After a banging album by Amit Trivedi and Shellee, the Alaya F and Karan Mehta starter releases in theatres. 

Was the 50-year-old filmmaker able to explore the complex nuances of young love? Tune in to find out!

Also Read

Podcast | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Spoilers Fan Theories, Boycotts, and More

Podcast | Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Spoilers Fan Theories, Boycotts, and More
ADVERTISEMENT

To listen to our review of Pathaan, click here.

Listen to Swara Bhasker talk about refugees and human rights by clicking here.

Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

Check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words you hear in movies and songs. Click here.

Also Read

Podcast | Ved Review: A Great Watch But Disappointing Story

Podcast | Ved Review: A Great Watch But Disappointing Story
Also Read

Podcast | Bas Kar Bassi Review: I Was Disappointed at First, But Then....

Podcast | Bas Kar Bassi Review: I Was Disappointed at First, But Then....
Also Read

Podcast | The Time India Presented a ‘Black Budget’ in the Parliament

Podcast | The Time India Presented a ‘Black Budget’ in the Parliament

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×