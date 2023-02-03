Podcast | Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Review: Boomers Will Hate This Film
Was the 50-year-old filmmaker able to explore the complex nuances of young love? Tune in to find out!
Anurag Kashyap has claimed in all the interviews that this is a 'Gen-Z' film. After a banging album by Amit Trivedi and Shellee, the Alaya F and Karan Mehta starter releases in theatres.
Was the 50-year-old filmmaker able to explore the complex nuances of young love? Tune in to find out!
