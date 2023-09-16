ADVERTISEMENT
Urdunama Podcast | In Life, You Gotta Have 'Aitbaar' in Each Other's Humanity

Fabeha reads out poems by Urdu poets like Gulzar, who have beautifully captured the essence of trust.

Fabeha Syed
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed explores the meaning of the Urdu word 'aitbaar', which means faith or trust. She discusses how important it is to have trust in others, and how this can lead to stronger relationships, communities, and societies.

Fabeha reads out poems by Urdu poets like Gulzar, who have beautifully captured the essence of trust. She also shares her experiences of how trust has helped her in her life.

This episode is a reminder of the power of trust, and how it can enrich our lives in many ways. If you're looking for a podcast that will inspire you to be more trusting, then this is the episode for you.

Topics:  Gulzar   poetry   Podcast 

