ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

If Someone Points out Your 'Aib', Send Them This Podcast!

Let us embrace our shortcomings to become a better human being.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

No one is perfect. We all have quirks and flaws that make us human. In this episode of Urdunama, let us embrace our shortcomings to become a better human being. Listen as Fabeha Syed dives into the profound depths of the Urdu word 'aib'. From the unfaithfulness of the 'mahboob', to intense ideas of social harmony, the word encapsulates many different meanings in Urdu poetry.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Urdu   Podcast   Urdu poetry 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
More Listens
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×