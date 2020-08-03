1 Year Post Abrogation of Article 370: ‘India Left Kashmir Behind’

One year of continuous curbs and restrictions, one year of deprivation of 4G internet services, one year of being left behind the rest of India.

On 5 August, 2020, it'll be one year since the unilateral decision to abrogate Article 370 in Kashmir and stripping of its statehood.

While the Centre had assured that the decision would bring an economic boom and development, the story on ground is far from it. Information has been scarce, school attendance has been scant, businesses are failing thanks to the doubled restrictions from the pandemic, and a mental health crisis and hopelessness is taking a toll on Kashmir's citizens.

In this episode of The Big Story, the people of Kashmir talk about how the year-round restrictions have affected their minds, lives and livelihoods. Tune in!