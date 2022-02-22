Zoya Akhtar Throws Party For Farhan & Shibani; Rhea, Anusha Among Guests

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on 19 February in Khandala. On Monday, 21 February, the couple came back to Mumbai and got their wedding registered. They also caught up with family and friends at Shibani's house in the evening. Later that night, Zoya Akhtar threw a party at her residence for her brother and sister-in-law.

Shibani looked stunning in a lavender dress, while Farhan chose a t-shirt and harem pants. Shibani's sister and VJ Anusha wore a blue suit, and close friend Rhea Chakraborty rocked an LBD. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were also a part of the gathering.