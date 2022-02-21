ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Newlyweds Farhan & Shibani Pose For The Paps; Hand Sweets to Them

Farhan and Shibani got married on 19 February in Khandala.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on 19 February in Khandala. The wedding was a close-knit affair, and the couple reportedly exchanged self-written wows rather than have a religious ceremony.

The duo returned to Mumbai on Monday, 21 February, and posed for the paparazzi at Shibani's house in Bandra. They also handed sweets to the paps.

Take a look at the photos:

