Pics: Newlyweds Farhan & Shibani Pose For The Paps; Hand Sweets to Them
Farhan and Shibani got married on 19 February in Khandala.
Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on 19 February in Khandala. The wedding was a close-knit affair, and the couple reportedly exchanged self-written wows rather than have a religious ceremony.
The duo returned to Mumbai on Monday, 21 February, and posed for the paparazzi at Shibani's house in Bandra. They also handed sweets to the paps.
Take a look at the photos:
