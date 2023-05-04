ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Security Beefed Up at Wrestlers' Protest Site After Midnight Scuffle

The scuffle broke out after AAP leader Somnath Bharti arrived at Jantar Mantar with folding beds for the wrestlers.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

The morning after a midnight scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police on Wednesday, 3 May, security has been beefed up at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The brawl resulted in multiple detentions and some wrestlers sustaining injuries.

The wrestlers have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar since 23 April, seeking action against Wrestling federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, including a minor.

Topics:  Wrestlers Protest 

