ADVERTISEMENT

Not Taking Your Kidney Health Seriously? Here's Why You Should

Here's why you should not take your kidney health for granted

Parthavee Singh
Published
Photos
2 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Kidneys are the natural filtering system of our bodies as they adjust all the good and bad elements in our bloodstream and help us function normally.

From maintaining body fluids to regulating blood pressure, the kidney has multiple roles to play, but do we really understand it's worth? We spoke to Dr Alka Bhasin, Senior Director and HOD, Nephrology and Renal Transplant Medicine, Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, who tells us why we should'nt take our kidney for granted.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Kidney   World Kidney Day   kidney care 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×