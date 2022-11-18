Kidney Cancer: Types, Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

According to doctors of Mayo Clinic, kidney cancer is caused when there is an abnormal growth of cells in the kidney tissue, meaning that the cells come together to form a mass called tumor. Cancer begins when there is a change in the cells, and they begin to multiply uncontrollably.

A cancerous tumor begins to spread to other tissues and vital organs and this process is known as metastasis. According to the research, kidney cancer is prevalent in people between the age 65 and 74.

Know about the causes, symptoms, types, diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer in detail.