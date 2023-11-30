Join Us On:
'We Are One': Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Share Photos From Wedding Ceremony

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur in the presence of their friends and family.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on Wednesday, 29 November in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Imphal, Manipur. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by the bride and groom's close friends and families.

They took to social media to share stunning photos and captioned the post, "From today, we are One."

