'We Are One': Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Share Photos From Wedding Ceremony

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on Wednesday, 29 November in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Imphal, Manipur. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by the bride and groom's close friends and families.
They took to social media to share stunning photos and captioned the post, "From today, we are One."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Randeep Hooda
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD