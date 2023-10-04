'Truly Unforgettable': Trevor Noah Shares Pics from His India Trip

Comedian Trevor Noah recently wrapped up his India tour with his last show in Mumbai at the NSCI Dome. He took to X to share some lovely pictures and wrote, "India What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable. Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we’ll make sure it’s the best show ever."