Pics: The Forgotten Army Crew Makes Musical Guinness World Record

The band comprised over 650 vocalists, 250 acoustic guitarists, 80 drummers and percussionists, 15 performers on various string instruments, five brass players, an electric guitarist, a bass keyboardist and two sitar players. The musicians hailed from cities across India, including Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Assam and Sikkim, as well as Kenya, Malaysia and the UAE.

The cast of the show – Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Bharadwaj and TJ Bhanu – also joined in the celebrations.