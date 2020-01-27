Pics: The Forgotten Army Crew Makes Musical Guinness World Record
Director Kabir Khan and music composer Pritam brought together 1,000 singers and musicians, aka Live 1000, from across the globe for a performance, on Friday, 24 January, ahead of the launch of Amazon Prime web series The Forgotten Army. The band performed songs from the show’s soundtrack, which has been composed by Pritam. The event set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest cinematic music band.
Check out photos here:
It was a spectacular performance with the highest level of proficiency. It’s my great pleasure to be present here, to be able to see and listen to the Largest Indian Cinematic Music Band. It is a tribute to the heroes of the past. I would like to congratulate Amazon Prime Video for this achievement.Swapnil Dangarikar (Abjudicator)
The band comprised over 650 vocalists, 250 acoustic guitarists, 80 drummers and percussionists, 15 performers on various string instruments, five brass players, an electric guitarist, a bass keyboardist and two sitar players. The musicians hailed from cities across India, including Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Assam and Sikkim, as well as Kenya, Malaysia and the UAE.
The cast of the show – Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Bharadwaj and TJ Bhanu – also joined in the celebrations.
