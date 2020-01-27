Pics: The Forgotten Army Crew Makes Musical Guinness World Record
The cast of <i>The Forgotten Army </i>at a concert featuring Pritam.
The cast of The Forgotten Army at a concert featuring Pritam.(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)

Pics: The Forgotten Army Crew Makes Musical Guinness World Record

Aditi Suryavanshi
Photos

Director Kabir Khan and music composer Pritam brought together 1,000 singers and musicians, aka Live 1000, from across the globe for a performance, on Friday, 24 January, ahead of the launch of Amazon Prime web series The Forgotten Army. The band performed songs from the show’s soundtrack, which has been composed by Pritam. The event set a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest cinematic music band.

Check out photos here:

  • 07
    Guinness World Record adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar (center).
    Guinness World Record adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar (center).(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 06
    The hosts for the evening, Rohini and Siddhanth.
    The hosts for the evening, Rohini and Siddhanth.(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 05
    The cast of <i>The Forgotten Army </i>with the band.
    The cast of The Forgotten Army with the band.(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 04
    <i>Live 1000</i> performs <i>‘</i>Azadi ke Liye<i>’</i>
    Live 1000 performs Azadi ke Liye(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 03
    Musician Pritam<i> </i>performs with the ‘Live 1000’.
    Musician Pritam performs with the ‘Live 1000’.(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 02
    A still from the concert.
    A still from the concert.(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
  • 01
    Live 1000 performing songs from the soundtrack of <i>The Forgotten Army.</i>
    Live 1000 performing songs from the soundtrack of The Forgotten Army.(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
It was a spectacular performance with the highest level of proficiency. It’s my great pleasure to be present here, to be able to see and listen to the Largest Indian Cinematic Music Band. It is a tribute to the heroes of the past. I would like to congratulate Amazon Prime Video for this achievement.
Swapnil Dangarikar (Abjudicator)
Loading...

The band comprised over 650 vocalists, 250 acoustic guitarists, 80 drummers and percussionists, 15 performers on various string instruments, five brass players, an electric guitarist, a bass keyboardist and two sitar players. The musicians hailed from cities across India, including Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Assam and Sikkim, as well as Kenya, Malaysia and the UAE.

The cast of the show – Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Rohit Bharadwaj and TJ Bhanu – also joined in the celebrations.

Also Read : ‘The Forgotten Army’ Has Its Heart and Politics in the Right Place

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...