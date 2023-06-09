ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Attend Sonnalli Seygall & Ashesh Sajnani's Reception

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani earlier this week.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall, who tied the knot with restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani earlier this week, hosted a wedding reception for her friends and colleagues from the film industry on Thursday, 8 June. Sonnalli chose a beautiful silver lehenga for the occasion, while Ashesh wore a blue outfit. Among the guests were Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh. Varun Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Ravie Dubey also attended the party.

