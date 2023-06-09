Pics: Rajkummar-Patralekhaa Attend Sonnalli Seygall & Ashesh Sajnani's Reception

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall, who tied the knot with restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani earlier this week, hosted a wedding reception for her friends and colleagues from the film industry on Thursday, 8 June. Sonnalli chose a beautiful silver lehenga for the occasion, while Ashesh wore a blue outfit. Among the guests were Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Sonnalli's Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh. Varun Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Ravie Dubey also attended the party.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)