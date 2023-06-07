ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Mandira Bedi Attend Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall married restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani.

Actor Sonnalli Seygall, best known for her role in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series tied the knot with hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday, 7 June. The happy couple got married among close friends and family. Many celebrities attended the wedding of the gorgeous actor. From Kartik Aaryan to Mandira Bedi, many turned heads in their stunning ensembles.

