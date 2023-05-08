ADVERTISEMENT

'Love You My Jaan': Sonam-Anand Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Pics

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on 8 May.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ajuha are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on 8 May, 2023. The Neerja actor took to her social media to post some gorgeous pictures of the two.

Sonam captioned the post, "It’s our Anniversary! Everyday I thank my stars that I got you as my life partner and soulmate. Thank you for the best best 7 years of my life. Filled with laughter, passion, long conversations, music, travel , long drives and most importantly bringing up our beautiful Vayu. Love you my jaan.. I’ll forever be your girlfriend, best friend and wife, Everyday with you is truly phenomenal!"

