In Photos: Six Women from GB Road Write Their Own Future, One Stitch at a Time

When she was 15 years old, she was told that she would get a stitching job in an export factory in Delhi but she never did. Instead, she was 'sold' in Delhi’s red-light area, GB Road, where she spent the next 30 years of her life. She became a sex worker and up until a year ago, she wanted to leave but could not.

In 2022, however, with support from NGOs Savera and Shakti Vahini, and the hope of creating a better future for herself, she left the job.

Today, the woman, aged 45, stitches tote bags and makes earrings for a living. Six such women, who were rescued from GB Road, have now come together to start their own brand ‘WePower’.

The Quint speaks to the women about the rescue and rehabilitation.