In Photos: Six Women from GB Road Write Their Own Future, One Stitch at a Time
At the launch, NCW chief Rekha Sharma assured the former sex workers that they'll be given all the support needed.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
When she was 15 years old, she was told that she would get a stitching job in an export factory in Delhi but she never did. Instead, she was 'sold' in Delhi’s red-light area, GB Road, where she spent the next 30 years of her life. She became a sex worker and up until a year ago, she wanted to leave but could not.
In 2022, however, with support from NGOs Savera and Shakti Vahini, and the hope of creating a better future for herself, she left the job.
Today, the woman, aged 45, stitches tote bags and makes earrings for a living. Six such women, who were rescued from GB Road, have now come together to start their own brand ‘WePower’.
The Quint speaks to the women about the rescue and rehabilitation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sex Trafficking rehabilitation GB Road
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.