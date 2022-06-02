Pics: Salim Merchant, Hariharan, Javed Ali Reach KK's House to Pay Last Respects

Playback singer KK's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai on 1 June after he passed away on 31 May. The singer gave his last performance in Kolkata. Police had told ANI that preliminary post-mortem reports suggest that KK died of a cardiac arrest. Singers Salim Merchant, Javed Ali, and Hariharan reached KK's residence to pay their last respects.

