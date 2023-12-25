Join Us On:
Sidharth-Kiara to Ananya Panday: Here's How Celebs Celebrated Christmas

Sidharth, Kiara, and Ananya Panday celebrated Christmas with close friends and family.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and gave a sneak-peek of their Christmas celebrations with their loved ones. Ananya Panday wrote, "first Christmas at my home secret Santa, loads of food and laughter with my oldest friends .. couldn’t be more grateful." While Sid and Kiara shared a cute photo.

Topics:  Kiara Advani   Ananya Panday 

