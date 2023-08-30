ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives in Style For Jawan's Audio Launch Event in Chennai

Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives in Style For Jawan's Audio Launch Event in Chennai

Atlee's 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan will release in theatres on 7 September.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. As the release date for the film inches closer the makers held the first on-ground event in Chennai. The audio launch event for the film was held at the Sri Sairam Engineering College.

The action-packed entertainer also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Also Read

Jawan: SRK & Nayanthara Groove to The Beats of 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'

Jawan: SRK & Nayanthara Groove to The Beats of 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Nayanthara   Jawan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×