Pics: Shah Rukh Khan Arrives in Style For Jawan's Audio Launch Event in Chennai

Shah Rukh Khan's new film Jawan is all set to release on 7 September. As the release date for the film inches closer the makers held the first on-ground event in Chennai. The audio launch event for the film was held at the Sri Sairam Engineering College.
The action-packed entertainer also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Jawan
ADVERTISEMENT