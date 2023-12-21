SRK, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan Arrive For Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Celebration

Film Producer and real estate developer Anand Pandit hosted a grand party in Mumbai to celebrate his 60th birthday on Thursday, 21 December. The celebration was a star-studded event, with prominent Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, in attendance.
