Renowned Ophthalmologist Dr SS Badrinath Dies: The Medical Marvel's Legacy

Dr SS Badrinath, founder and chairman emeritus of Sankara Nethralaya, passed away at the age of 83 on Tuesday, 21 November. He was a renowned ophthalmologist, who had established the Medical Research Foundation in Chennai in 1978, which ran the charitable eye hospital.

The doctor passed away at his residence in Chennai, leaving behind his wife and two sons.

FIT tells you more about the doctor who was considered the 'medical marvel' for helping out those in need and building an army against blindness in India.