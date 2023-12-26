Join Us On:
Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in Inside Pics From Arbaaz Khan & Shura Khan's Wedding

Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan tied the knot on 24 December.

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in Inside Pics From Arbaaz Khan & Shura Khan's Wedding
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan on 24 December in Mumbai. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by the couple's friends and family, and was held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence.

In new pictures from the wedding ceremony, the newlywed couple could be seen with Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and other members of the Khan family.

