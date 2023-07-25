ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Ranbir & Alia Turn Heads at 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Premiere

Pics: Ranbir & Alia Turn Heads at 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Premiere

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is all set to release on 28 July.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere with their loved ones. The grand premiere was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Karisa Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan and others.

The film which is set to release on 28 July is helmed by Karan Johar and talks about complex family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Pics: Alia & Ranveer Promote 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani' In Kolkata

Pics: Alia & Ranveer Promote 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani' In Kolkata

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×