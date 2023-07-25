Pics: Ranbir & Alia Turn Heads at 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Premiere

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani premiere with their loved ones. The grand premiere was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Karisa Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Sara Ali Khan and others.

The film which is set to release on 28 July is helmed by Karan Johar and talks about complex family dynamics.