Rituraj Singh Funeral: Nakuul Mehta, Arshad Warsi Pay Last Respects

Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday, 20 February, at the age of 59. On Wednesday, Singh's friends and colleagues from the industry reached his house to pay last respects. Arshad Warsi, Suchitra Pillai, Nakuul Mehta, Harsh Chhaya, Hiten Tejwani and other celebrities attended the funeral.
