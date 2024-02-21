ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rituraj Singh Funeral: Nakuul Mehta, Arshad Warsi Pay Last Respects

Rituraj Singh passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday, 20 February, at the age of 59. On Wednesday, Singh's friends and colleagues from the industry reached his house to pay last respects. Arshad Warsi, Suchitra Pillai, Nakuul Mehta, Harsh Chhaya, Hiten Tejwani and other celebrities attended the funeral.

Topics:  Rituraj Singh 

