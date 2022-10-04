ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Are Twinning For Their Wedding Day

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are reportedly tying the knot on 4 October in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were busy with their pre-wedding festivities a while ago, recently shared some stunning pictures of themselves twinning in white outfits from their wedding day. The actors posted the pictures from their shoot on social media on Tuesday, 4 October. Ali captioned his post, "Ek daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho." While Richa's caption read, "I got you".

Take a look at the pictures here:

