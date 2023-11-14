ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Anniversary: Best Moments From The Wedding Video

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in 2018.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Photos
1 min read
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Anniversary: Best Moments From The Wedding Video
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After having tied the knot in 2018, celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their wedding video during their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8. 

The Wedding Filmer also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “It wasn’t just about documenting their wedding, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they’re held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time.”

Like the caption suggests, the video is filled with candid moments of love and affection. From the way Ranveer Singh looks at Deepika Padukone to the latter’s father saying the former will bring ‘some life’ into his family, here are some of the most candid and heartwarming moments from the video. 

Also Read

'Trolling Gets You Nowhere': Karan Johar on Ranveer-Deepika 'Koffee...' Episode

'Trolling Gets You Nowhere': Karan Johar on Ranveer-Deepika 'Koffee...' Episode

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×