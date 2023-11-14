Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Anniversary: Best Moments From The Wedding Video

After having tied the knot in 2018, celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their wedding video during their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 8.

The Wedding Filmer also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “It wasn’t just about documenting their wedding, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they’re held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time.”

Like the caption suggests, the video is filled with candid moments of love and affection. From the way Ranveer Singh looks at Deepika Padukone to the latter’s father saying the former will bring ‘some life’ into his family, here are some of the most candid and heartwarming moments from the video.