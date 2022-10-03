ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol & Others Celebrate Durga Puja 2022

Ayan Mukerji, Anurag Basu, Tanuja, Jaya Bachchan, and Mouni Roy also joined the celebration.

Several Bollywood stars including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and Tanuja, who are regulars at the yearly Mukerji family puja, were seen celebrating Durga puja together at a pandal in Mumbai, on Monday, 3 October. The celebs were also joined by actor Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Anurag Basu at the celebration.

Take a look at the pictures here:

