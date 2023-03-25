In Photos: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Expulsion Makes Headlines Around the World

On Thursday, 23 March, a Surat court sentenced him to two years in jail under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was then released on bail so he could appeal the verdict.

The news of Gandhi's disqualification made waves in India and abroad, with several outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post, among others, keeping in touch with developments.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the BJP tried to silence a voice, but now every corner of the world hears the voice of India.