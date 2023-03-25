In Photos: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Expulsion Makes Headlines Around the World
Shashi Tharoor said that every corner of the world hears the voice of India, tweeting coverage by global outlets.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark made in Karnataka in 2019.
The development came a day after a trial court in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in connection with the 2019 criminal defamation case.
Following his remarks at a 2019 rally in Karnataka's Kolar, former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed the criminal case claiming that Gandhi had defamed the entire Modi community with his statement.
On Thursday, 23 March, a Surat court sentenced him to two years in jail under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was then released on bail so he could appeal the verdict.
The news of Gandhi's disqualification made waves in India and abroad, with several outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, The New York Times and The Washington Post, among others, keeping in touch with developments.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the BJP tried to silence a voice, but now every corner of the world hears the voice of India.
Tharoor, via a tweet, shared the coverage of global outlets like Saudi Arabia's Ashraq News, The Guardian, Spanish Telemundo, Frankfurter Allgemeine from Germany, RFI from France and CNN Brasil.
"They tried to silence a voice. Now every corner of the world hears the voice of India," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.
