ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'You Light Up My Life': Raghav Chadha Drops Unseen Pics With Parineeti on B'Day

Raghav Chadha took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife Parineeti Chopra a happy birthday with a special post.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
'You Light Up My Life': Raghav Chadha Drops Unseen Pics With Parineeti on B'Day
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 35th birthday on 22 October. On the special occasion, Raghav Chadha took to social media to wish his actor-wife a happy birthday with a special post.

Raghav dropped some unseen pictures of himself with Parineeti from their early days. The politician also penned a heartfelt caption for his wife, which read, "You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable (smiley emoji) You bring SO much joy into my world…"

"On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are... Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday Wifey!"

Parineeti replied to Raghav's post on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Annoying human making me emotional."

Also Read

‘Hope You’re Surrounded by Love’: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti on Her B’Day

‘Hope You’re Surrounded by Love’: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti on Her B’Day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×