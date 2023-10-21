ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Manish Malhotra Shares Pics From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Reception

Some more photos from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Manish Malhotra Shares Pics From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Reception
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Parineeti Chopra has given us glimpses from her lavish wedding with Raghav Chadha. Now, fashion designer Manish Malhotra has taken to Instagram to share some photos from their reception. He also gave details about the saree that Parineeti wore.

"Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my mumbai Atelier .. All along we are talking about a Red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and yes the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look .Classic , Regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple .. #love #saree," Manish wrote in the caption.

Also Read

'Not on My Honeymoon': Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Post Wedding

'Not on My Honeymoon': Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics From Maldives Post Wedding

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×