Manish Malhotra Shares Pics From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Reception

Parineeti Chopra has given us glimpses from her lavish wedding with Raghav Chadha. Now, fashion designer Manish Malhotra has taken to Instagram to share some photos from their reception. He also gave details about the saree that Parineeti wore.

"Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my mumbai Atelier .. All along we are talking about a Red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and yes the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree and the necklace with uncut diamonds and light coloured unique emeralds and the statement Ring to complete the look .Classic , Regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple .. #love #saree," Manish wrote in the caption.