Photo Essay: Fearless & Fireproof Men of the Delhi Fire Service

During the 24 hours of their duty, they reside in the barracks of their fire station. Their job is as much training as it is presence of mind. Unaware of the surroundings, they enter a place to combat fires and save lives. “Death is certain, but we have nothing to fear. We are fireproof,” says Jagbir Singh, Station Office, Sarita Vihar, Delhi.

Even though this job takes a toll on the personal lives of fire fighters’, as well as their emotional psyche, they continue with their job without any fear. Their spirit is a force to reckon with and their teamwork is as inspiring as it is educational.