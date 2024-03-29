In Pics: Pulkit Samrat Makes ‘Pehli Rasoi’ Halwa For Kriti Kharbanda's Family

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married earlier this month. They have been sharing adorable moments from their wedding festivities on Instagram.

Kharbanda wrote, "Green flag alert! Ok so something major happened yesterday and I fell in love all over again. I didn’t think this was possible, but yet, It happened :)"



"Pulkit ki pehli rasoi happened yesterday. I walked into the kitchen and realised he’s making halwa. I asked him what he was doing, and he casually responded, “halwa bana raha hoon, it’s my pehli rasoi.” I giggled and told him, pehli rasoi ladki ki hoti hai baby. To which his response was, “that’s so silly, we’ve both decided to share equal responsibility in this relationship. You cooked for our family back home in Delhi, I’ll cook for our family here in bangalore. Simple," she continued.



"He used the word simple. Yes. So casually he changed everything around and used the word simple. And in all honesty it was. It was that simple", she added.