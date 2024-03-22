ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Share Pics From Their Sangeet Ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot on 15 March.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared dreamy pictures from their sangeet ceremony on Instagram on 22 March. The couple tied the knot earlier this month after dating each other for several years.

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding ceremony took place in Delhi, NCR. The wedding was an intimate affair, with the couple's close friends and family in attendance. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote on in the caption, "The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren’t any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrat’s and Kharbanda’s were the perfect team."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Pulkit Samrat 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×