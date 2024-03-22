Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Share Pics From Their Sangeet Ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared dreamy pictures from their sangeet ceremony on Instagram on 22 March. The couple tied the knot earlier this month after dating each other for several years.

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding ceremony took place in Delhi, NCR. The wedding was an intimate affair, with the couple's close friends and family in attendance. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote on in the caption, "The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren’t any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrat’s and Kharbanda’s were the perfect team."