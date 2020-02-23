Priyanka Remembers Wendell Rodricks at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour
On Saturday night, Priyanka Chopra walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai. She looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble as she welcomed her audience with a grateful namaste and followed it up with a speech in which she remembered the late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. She said, “It's only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed.”

Here are some photos from the event:

