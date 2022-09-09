'The Crown' Likely To Halt Production After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

In an email to Deadline, Peter Morgan, the program creator and executive producer, wrote that “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

The fifth season of the show is slated to premiere in November. The show will star Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki . The roles of the Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Diana were earlier played by Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin in season 4.

Deadline also reported that Morgan said he won’t be making any further statements about the Queen’s death.