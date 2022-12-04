'Postcards From Home': 47 Artists From India, Pak Document Stories of Partition

"Since borders were difficult to cross, I decided to use technology as my bridge to bring the 47 stories together. A number thoughtfully chosen as was the name, 'Postcards from Home'. So was born this little child of a project and even I did not see the giant within. Artists photographed by me in their studios reminiscing a 'Home' lost," Baswani says.

"We, the kin of the hapless victims of 1947, also carry collective grief that persists. I ask myself if my kids and their kids will grieve the way we do, for that generation. I don't have any answers, only prayers that they inherit a beautiful, simple and peaceful world, one that still lives in our parents' memories," she adds.

Though it is somewhat unjust to only include India and Pakistan when mentioning Partition. A nation like Bangladesh went through Partition twice (1947 and 1971). The exhibition fails to include voices from the Bangladeshi communities for whom the scars are more recent and but often ignored in the conversation on Partition.