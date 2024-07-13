Pics: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan Attend Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' Ceremony

After tying the knot on Friday, 12 July, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ ceremony on Saturday, 13 July. The grand event is taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony to bless the newlyweds.

The event was a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan and his family to Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, most Bollywood celebrities were a part of the festivities.